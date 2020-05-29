Easy Education sets the bar for student support during COVID-19

TORONTO, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Easy Education has worked tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic as they assisted more than 30,000 Chinese international students in their transition to digital education across Canadian university campuses.

The company quickly switched its service model to online teaching for the safety of students and provided additional supports including playbacks of teaching content, extended digital office hours, and adjusted curriculum to adapt to the reality of the pandemic. Easy Education staff also provided students with free consultation services for graduate applications and career planning for students’ enrichment.

In order to soften the impact COVID-19 has on their students’ lives, Easy Education looked beyond the academic, says graduating U of T student Zhiyi Wang: “Easy Education provided us with online community supports and helpful information updates during the pandemic to make sure that we feel safe, even while parted from our families.”

These community supports included cloud learning, leisure, and cooking platforms to connect the community online. Easy Education’s social initiatives reached more than 3,000 students, providing diverse opportunities to connect through grocery services, learning new recipes, and supporting each other through learning.

“I am deeply proud of the adaptability of our staff and students in the face of the current pandemic,” says Zhi Yu Kang, CEO of Easy Group. “Through our academic and social initiatives, we have strived to make a difference in the lives of our students and our communities.”

Since 2014, Easy Education has been committed to providing elite education services and social growth opportunities for Chinese international students studying in Canada and assisting them in their adaptation to Canadian life. Today, serving 11 campuses across Canada, Easy Education is the leading institution for Chinese education services offering over 300 courses including economics, finance, accounting, mathematics, statistics, computer science, and engineering. To learn more, visit Easy Education online at easygroup.ca.