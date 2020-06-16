Easy&Light introduces an upgraded EasyCanvas Pro app with wireless connect function

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Devguru (CEO Song Ji-ho), Software Development Company, announced that its brand Easy&Light have launched EasyCanvas Pro.



EasyCanvas Pro

‘EasyCanvas Pro’ is an app that can use an iPad as a drawing tablet. While previous EasyCanvas could only connect via USB cables, this new upgrade allows wireless connections. It also announced it will add more professional functions in the future to increase productivity.

One can easily connect and use the app by downloading the program at Easy&Light website( http://www.easynlight.com/easycanvaspro/ ) and then connecting the PC and iPad using a USB cable. Moreover, on the same wireless network, they can be connected wirelessly. The biggest benefit of this app is that one can draw using PC software such as Photoshops or Clip Studio by creating a copy of the PC screen on the iPad.

The app supports palm rejection, pen pressure and tilt, easy shortcuts, and wire/wireless connections at the same time. It can convert between the stylus mode and touch mode automatically, allowing users to use the pen to draw while using touch gestures to zoom in/out or rotate simultaneously.

The menu bar can be hidden, recalled, minimized, or moved at will and the shortcuts speed up the work process. Users can also freely customize the shortcut names, icons, or actions. With the current launching promotion, the annual subscription can be purchased for just $4.99 and 14-day free trial is also provided.

Since its establishment in 2002, Devguru has been providing solutions for numerous companies working with machines using different operating platforms.

