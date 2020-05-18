TOULOUSE, France, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — People from EasyMile’s French teams have been cooking and biking to support their community in an employee initiative.



EasyMilers join #PourEux movement to feed homeless during COVID-19

Like so much of the world, Europe is struggling with the humanitarian effect of the COVID-19 health crisis. Because of the confinement in France things have been worse than usual for the homeless. The nation’s homeless people have less access to life’s necessities, especially food.

The #PourEux (“#ForThem” in French) movement started in Lyon. It essentially involves volunteers cooking meals, then listing them on an app ready to be picked up and delivered. The deliverers are more volunteers, who use pedal power to get the food to its recipients. The packs also have a message of solidarity from kids’ drawings to a hand-written note. “We’re sharing a bit of humanity, not only food,” explains EasyMile’s Director of Product Marketing Olivier Pairot whose wife, Aurèle, is one of the people behind the introduction of the movement locally.

On one day alone EasyMilers prepared and delivered 109 meals. Go team!

If you would like to get involved you can find out more here.

