eazy – Leading Singapore insurance broker g&m unveils new name and Insurtech portal

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — g&m Pte Ltd, one of Singapore’s most established insurance brokers will now be operating as a newly branded entity – “eazy“. The company has been offering risk advisory services for retail insurance segments in Singapore since 1975 and is renowned for its dominance in luxury automotive and supercar insurance.

Evolving market dynamics and the need to integrate technology innovation to offer speed, simplicity and cost efficiencies for businesses and individuals alike, have been the strategy behind the launch of eazy’s new insurtech aggregator – an automated online portal and an Employee Benefits pricing calculator at eazy.com.sg.

“The business and consumer landscape have changed dramatically post pandemic. How people work and live, what they prioritise time for, the level of human interaction they want, has made insurtech and harnessing technology to enable this, even more important than before” said Douglas Chia, Group CEO of eazy.

“We have identified growth opportunities that will allow us to capture a much wider retail audience and to fulfil our ambition of becoming one of Singapore’s leading insurtech companies. Beyond insuring Singapore’s super and luxury car population, eazy will also focus on SMEs, travel and healthcare solutions. We are big advocates on keeping things transparent and to deliver an exacting standard of customer engagement and service. Insurance made eazy, as we say” Chia added.

About eazy

As a digital-led financial disruptor, eazy believes in harnessing the power of technology to make the process of buying insurance simpler, faster and more transparent for its customers. Backed by 47 years of success as one of Singapore’s leading insurance brokers, eazy is changing the way insurance is considered and bought.

To learn more, visit eazy.com.sg.