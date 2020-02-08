“Ebe Dancel defends SB19 from critics: ‘We should welcome all forms of Filipino music’”

Ebe Dancel also defended SB19 against those criticizing them for being inspired by K-Pop.

Ebe Dancel is set to headline the annual UP Fair alongside some of the biggest OPM acts today including Unique Salonga, UDD, and SB19 — the latter being inarguably the biggest P-Pop artist today.

During his renewal of ties with record label Polyeast Records, the former Sugarfree frontman shared his thoughts on the rise of P-Pop in the global scene through SB19.

According to the “Makita Kang Muli” hitmaker, he has particularly heard a lot of great things about SB19 — saying Filipinos should be proud of them after finding out that the acclaimed five-piece group has become a mainstay on Billboard’s Social 50 chart.

“I’ve heard about them, SB19. Like apparently wildly popular. I’m happy for them. Umabot pa ng Billboard. We should be really proud of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ebe came to SB19’s defense when asked about his thoughts on the P-Pop group being criticized for drawing inspiration from K-Pop.

“I think all sorts of Filipino music should be welcomed — whatever the genre. Siyempre hoping na the music stays the same, fully done, and you pay attention to your songwriting, to your craft,” he said.

Dancel went on to say that OPM continues to evolve — pointing out groups such as UDD who drew influence from foreign artists as well.

“Hey look. There are groups like Up Dharma Down. Hindi rin naman sila ‘yung nakasanayan natin na OPM eh. Malayo sa Eheads, malayo sa The Dawn. Like I said, we should welcome all forms of Filipino music. Keep writing and writing and writing.”

SB19 is a P-Pop group trained under ShowBT — a South Korean management company.

Ebe Dancel also gave some advice to budding artists today.

“Stop looking to write your first or next hit. Because these days, you don’t really know what’s going to hit and what’s going to miss. You write and you write from the heart. And everything will fall into place.

Meanwhile, Ebe Dancel released a new song called “Hanggang Kailan Kita Mahihintay.” .

