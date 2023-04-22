This is the ECE Board Exam Result April 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Electronics Engineering Board Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan on April 19-20, 2023.
PRC Board of Electronics Engineering Chairman Engr. Alnar L. Detalla and members Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe administered the board examinations.
SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS
ECE BOARD EXAM COVERAGE
The ECE Board Exam April 2023 covered the following topics:
- Mathematics
- Electronics Engineering
- General Engineering and Applied Sciences
- Electronics Systems And Technologies
TARGET RELEASE DATE
Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.
REMINDER
The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.
REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
Aspiring electronics engineers are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.
Here are the following registration requirements:
- Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)
- Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”
- two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag
- two sets of documentary stamp
- one piece short brown envelope
In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.