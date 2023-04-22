This is the ECE Board Exam Result April 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Electronics Engineering Board Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan on April 19-20, 2023.

PRC Board of Electronics Engineering Chairman Engr. Alnar L. Detalla and members Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

ECE BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The ECE Board Exam April 2023 covered the following topics:

Mathematics

Electronics Engineering

General Engineering and Applied Sciences

Electronics Systems And Technologies

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring electronics engineers are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.