HomeTopNews Philippines

Ecija drug suspect killed in clash with police

| December 22, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

CABANATUAN CITY — A suspected drug pusher was killed, while two of his alleged accomplices were arrested, during a drug bust Saturday in Barangay (village) Mayapyap Sur.

Edward Bernabe died in a firefight with policemen as he attempted to flee, according to Police Lt. Col. Ponciano Zafra, city police chief. He said Bernabe drew out a weapon first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernabe’s companions – Angel Eugenio, 25, of Barangay Accfa here, and Jake dela Cruz, 26, a resident of the Bulacan town of Marilao – were immediately detained. Bernabe and Eugenio are on the police drug watch list.

Recovered from the suspects were 18 sachets of suspected shabu (cystal meth), a cal. 38 revolver, a homemade cal. 22 pistol, a hand grenade, and ammunition, police said. Armand Galang

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by KGA

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com