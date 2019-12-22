Ecija drug suspect killed in clash with police
CABANATUAN CITY — A suspected drug pusher was killed, while two of his alleged accomplices were arrested, during a drug bust Saturday in Barangay (village) Mayapyap Sur.
Edward Bernabe died in a firefight with policemen as he attempted to flee, according to Police Lt. Col. Ponciano Zafra, city police chief. He said Bernabe drew out a weapon first.
Bernabe’s companions – Angel Eugenio, 25, of Barangay Accfa here, and Jake dela Cruz, 26, a resident of the Bulacan town of Marilao – were immediately detained. Bernabe and Eugenio are on the police drug watch list.
Recovered from the suspects were 18 sachets of suspected shabu (cystal meth), a cal. 38 revolver, a homemade cal. 22 pistol, a hand grenade, and ammunition, police said. Armand Galang
