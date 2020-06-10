Ecija gets 4 new COVID-19 patients: Architect, 3 MWSS employees

CABANATUAN CITY–Four new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nueva Ecija province, the provincial inter-agency task force said on Wednesday (June 10).

Three of the patients are residents of Pantabangan town but are working in Metro Manila while the other one is an architect employed at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the task force said in a report.

The new patients, who are all without symptoms, raised to 59 the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The 25-year-old architect stayed at home in Zaragoza from March 12 to June 2. He tested positive when he was preparing to return to work.

The local government of Zaragoza has been informed of the result for contact tracing.

The three other patients were working at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System in Quezon City. They tested positive for coronavirus on June 6.

They all stayed in Pantabangan since March and are now quarantined in different facilities in Metro Manila.

