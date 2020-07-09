Ecija’s youngest COVID-19 patient, 24-day-old baby, recovers

CABANATUAN CITY—Nueva Ecija’s youngest COVID-19 patient, a 24-day-old baby, has recovered and was reunited with her mom, according to authorities in the province.

The baby girl is from the village of San Isidro in the town of Santa Rosa.

Her mom had tested negative for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but her father was o home quarantine. It was not clear why the father was quarantined.

The baby was initially admitted to the Gonzales General Hospital, a private health facility in San Leonardo town but was transferred to the state-run Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in this city on July 2, according to the provincial task force on COVID-19.

Nueva Ecija has already recorded 88 COVID-19 cases after a sea-based worker and a couple from this city tested positive for the virus.

The 33-year-old seaman is a resident of Imelda, a densely populated village here.

He was examined as a requirement for his job on July 7 and the result was released on July 8, it was learned.

The couple, a 39-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband, was from a subdivision here. They are on quarantine and people who had contact with them are being hunted.

At least 66 of COVID-19 patients here had already recovered.

