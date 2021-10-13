EcoFlow Launches the RIVER mini Portable Power Station

The 210Wh battery can be fully recharged in 1.5 hours and is available in select global markets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launches the EcoFlow RIVER mini Portable Power Station in APAC, LATAM, the Middle East, and Africa. Designed to provide handy power for both work and recreation, RIVER mini is the most portable and compact power station in EcoFlow’s RIVER product line with a capacity of 210Wh.

Earlier this year, EcoFlow’s DELTA Pro and DELTA Max, both designed for multiple-day home backup power, broke Kickstarter’s record for most funded tech project. Known for innovating large-capacity batteries, EcoFlow also recognizes the market’s need for an anytime, anywhere power source. Inheriting the brand’s fast-charging and high-output technology, the EcoFlow RIVER mini fills the market’s void of such products without sacrificing capability and versatility.

"There’s a growing demand in portable power as more people, especially the younger generation, tend to step outdoor both for work and recreation, but portability often comes with a price," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "The EcoFlow RIVER mini redefines the definition of portability, as it perfectly combines portability and power. It is truly a grab-and-go power station powerful enough to make a difference in people’s daily life."

Industry-leading fast charging

With EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, the EcoFlow RIVER mini supports AC input up to 300W and can be recharged from 0% to 100% in 1.5 hours (similar products typically take four to eight hours). It also supports solar and car input, both up to 100W, and takes three to six hours and 3.5 hours to be fully recharged respectively.

Functional and aesthetic design

The design of the EcoFlow RIVER mini takes into consideration of both functionality and the sense of beauty. The EcoFlow RIVER mini can simultaneously power eight devices with its two AC ports, one DC/car port, four USB ports, and 15W wireless charging. Besides, its jet-black exterior and subtle curves reflect a modern aesthetic and technology feeling, making it a fine decoration to workplace, home, or any outdoor scenario.

Powers 90% of consumer electronics

With a rated output of 300W, the EcoFlow RIVER mini features the X-Boost technology, which allows it to power some 600W devices. That means the EcoFlow RIVER mini, compact as it is, can power 90% of consumer electronics including laptops, televisions, desktop computers, fridges, and vacuum cleaners.

Even quieter than the library

The running and recharging noise of the EcoFlow RIVER mini is between 38 to 44 decibels, which is equivalent to the sound level of a library. The low sound level of the EcoFlow RIVER mini enables it to turn any place like a library or a coffee shop into an office.

Availability

For the availability of the EcoFlow RIVER mini, please go to the local dealers in your country/region.