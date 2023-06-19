EcoFlow Steps Up to Address Vietnam’s Power Outages with Innovative Portable Solutionsimage_1.jpeg

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 19 June 2023 – Facing an escalating power crisis due to extreme heat and heightened demand, EcoFlow, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, is bringing much-needed respite to Vietnam with its innovative portable power stations. These portable devices offer convenient and quiet use, high-speed charging and the durability to withstand daily usage for up to a decade, and even solar charging for versatile energy needs.

With the versatile and lightweight RIVER 2 series and the robust DELTA series, EcoFlow provides consistent power for everyday use and during outages, ensuring vital appliances remain functional. Whether it’s keeping indoors cool, preserving food, or maintaining device connectivity, EcoFlow reliably supports users in challenging times.

The RIVER 2 Pro, equipped with EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, charges five times faster than the industry average. This unit, capable of utilizing wall or solar energy, is ideal for blackouts or outdoor ventures. With an impressive power output that can accommodate 80% of high-wattage home appliances, including mini-fridges, fans, TVs, and Wi-Fi routers, the RIVER 2 Pro ensures that essential household functions remain undisturbed.

As the industry’s premier portable home battery, the DELTA Pro starts with a formidable 3.6kWh capacity and can be expanded up to 25kWh, supporting a peak power draw of 4500W. Designed to handle heavy power drawing devices such as microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, AC units, and more, the DELTA Pro ensures families have access to several days’ backup energy. Supporting multiple charging methods, the DELTA Pro can be charged within 2-hours via AC outlets.

The EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA series and solar panel can now be purchased locally through SM Connection, and other outlets.

EcoFlow also invites local partners specializing in electricity to join its mission in empowering families and individuals in Vietnam. Interested parties can reach out to [email protected] for more details.

Media Contact:



Clara Yang



EcoFlow PR Manager, APAC



[email protected]



Hashtag: #EcoFlow

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.