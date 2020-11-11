Ecolab’s Allan Yong receives prestigious ACES Award for outstanding leadership

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ecolab’s Allan Yong, former President Director for the company in Indonesia and current Southeast Asia Market head, has received Asia’s Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Award, recognizing him as one of the region’s best performing leaders.



Allan Yong, Senior Vice President, Market Head for Ecolab Southeast Asia

The ACES Award honors exceptional leaders who drive revenue growth and put their company on a path towards becoming a future giant corporation of Asia. The accolade is presented to individuals who demonstrate strong business acumen, professionalism, entrepreneurial spirit and astute decision-making.

Ecolab is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, and under Yong’s leadership, the company has rapidly expanded in Indonesia by focusing on its commitment to integrity, innovation, and sustainability to help drive customer success.

Ecolab Indonesia has accelerated its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with water management and disaster relief forming the core of its activities. Projects include drinking water support for a rural boarding school, drinking water containers for the communities affected by the earthquakes, as well as hygiene education outreach and support for children with disabilities.

Three leadership qualities guide Allan’s approach: authentic leadership, humility and servant leadership. Of those, he says, “Servant leadership is the most important. I strive to put others and the business enterprise ahead of myself. Their success is my success.”

“Putting our associates’ development first is key to what we ultimately aim to deliver as a corporation: intense customer focus and collaboration towards profitable results,” says Jerome Charton, EVP & President, Global Markets at Ecolab. “It’s great to see Allan’s leadership being recognized for his effort driving both of these outcomes.”

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $13 billion and 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

