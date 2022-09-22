eCommerce solution provider Graas accelerates regional growth with key senior hires

Key hires include a Chief Growth Officer, Chief People Officer, VP & Head of Business, Indonesia , EVP Marketing and EVP Product Marketing

Hires comes off recent US$40M fundraise

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — New AI-powered eCommerce solution provider, Graas, today announced the appointment of five senior key hires in the region as part of Graas’ strategy of accelerated growth in Southeast Asia and India. Combined, the appointment of these senior industry veterans brings decades of regional experience into Graas. This comes closely after the first close of Graas’ Series A, raising over US$40M to launch the category- defining technology solution “Growth-as-a-Service”.

With eCommerce growing at an exponential rate in the region, Graas has appointed veterans in this space to helm its growth, including Nathalie Pellegrini, Chief Growth Officer – who will be primarily responsible for developing new relationships with brands and agency partners, optimising business models and processes. Her previous role was Chief Performance Officer at Mindshare Asia Pacific, and has had stints at iFlix and Blis Global before that.

Other key hires include Ujjwal Sarao as Chief People Officer. In this role, Sarao will oversee Global People Strategy and key talent management solutions; Graas currently has over 350 employees across 7 countries. Her past HR leadership roles include companies like Aegis Media, Dentsu and Publicis.

Trisnia Anchali Kardia has joined as VP, Head of Business for Graas in Indonesia. She was previously the Chief Commercial Officer of LINE Indonesia, and prior to that had stints at Zomato Indonesia, and Telkomsel Digital Advertising. With her extensive experience in the media and the digital industry in Indonesia, Kardia will focus on growing the business in one of Graas’ key markets.

Rika Ninomiya, who was Chief Business Officer at SELLinALL (now acquired by Graas) has been appointed as EVP Product Marketing. Ninomiya will be responsible for product-market fit for Graas’ predictive engine and continue to deal with key strategic initiatives across Asia.

Lastly, Sathya Ramaganapathy has been appointed as EVP Marketing. She was previously VP Marketing at Shoptimize (now acquired by Graas). A veteran in B2B Product Marketing and SaaS Product Management, Ramaganapathy will spearhead Graas’ brand as well as global marketing and communications strategy.

“eCommerce as a percentage of overall retail continues to grow and India and SE Asia lead the way globally. Graas stands for Growth-as-Service, and we act as in-house data scientists, something previously inaccessible to most. With the addition of experienced veterans to our team, we are doubling down on our commitment to brands both big and small across the region” said Prem Bhatia, Co-Founder & CEO of Graas.

Following closely after Graas’ fundraise and acquisitions, Graas continues to accelerate its growth through a fast go-to-market strategy in the region.