Economic managers welcome PH’s ‘A-’ rating

Economic managers have welcomed the “A-“ credit rating the Philippines secured from a Japan-based agency, seen as an affirmation of the country’s ability to endure amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and its impact.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd. File Photo

In a statement on Thursday night, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the A- rating assigned by the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) to the country “comes at a time when economies across the world are reeling from what could likely become the worst global downturn in nearly a century.”

The rating is a one-notch upgrade from “BBB+” and comes with a “stable” outlook, which indicates that the rating would be maintained over the near term.

Dominguez said the rating represented “a solid recognition of the Philippines’ capability to stage a quick and strong recovery from [the]Covid-19 crisis.”

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the debt watcher’s latest action offered “encouraging news at this challenging time.”

The JCR’s decision, he added, “reflects its confidence that the Philippines is pursuing appropriate policies that will help Filipino individuals, businesses and the economy at large to recover from this unprecedented crisis.”

Diokno also hoped the move would help “uplift the Filipino spirit at this trying time and to inspire us to work harder together to emerge stronger after the pandemic.”

And Acting National Economic and Development Authority Director General Karl Kendrick Chua said the upgraded rating “is an affirmation of the economy’s resilience.”

According to the JCR, the A- rating mainly reflects the country’s high and sustainable economic growth performance.

It is underpinned, the agency said, by solid domestic demand; its resilience to external shocks, supported by an external debt kept low relative to gross domestic product (GDP) and the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves; the government’s solid fiscal position; and a highly sound banking sector.

It added that the Philippines’ economic downturn because of the impact of Covid-19 “will be limited, given the country’s strengthened economic base, resilient external position and the government’s economic stimulus package totaling more than 9 percent of GDP.”

The government has so far earmarked P1.74 trillion, or 9.1 percent of GDP, for its four-pillar strategy against the pandemic. These are emergency support for vulnerable groups and individuals; marshalling of resources to fight Covid-19; fiscal and monetary actions to finance emergency initiatives and keep the economy afloat; and an economic recovery program focused on getting businesses back on their feet to sustain and create jobs.

The debt watcher also highlighted that the government’s decision to prioritize the continuation of its infrastructure projects would have high economic impacts.

It projects the local economy to return to a high annual growth rate of around 6 to 7 percent in the medium term.

The JCR also recognized the country’s manageable external debt balance — kept low at 22.2 percent of GDP as of end-2019 — and the robust foreign currency reserves.

The “JCR holds that the country will show its high resilience, even when global risk-off moves would be triggered again by a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic,” the agency said.

The credit watchdog also underscored the stability of the banking sector, noting that the average capital adequacy ratio of banks in the country stands at a comfortable 15 percent.