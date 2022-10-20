Economist Impact, sponsored by Meta to convene industry leaders to discuss hardware, connectivity and communications standards needed for the metaverseimage-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 October 2022 – Enabling interconnected virtual worlds, the second episode in the three-part webinar series, Leading the way into the metaverse: North East Asia’s potential will be broadcast live next week.

Over the past few decades, consumers have experienced an evolution driven by advances in computing power, network infrastructure and the emergence of new communications standards and platforms.

But what challenges need to be overcome in hardware, connectivity and standards if the metaverse is to become as widely adopted as smartphones and the current internet?

Taking place online on Tuesday October 25th 2022 at 10am SGT/CST | 11am KST/JST, Economist Impact, sponsored by Meta, convenes top policymakers and industry experts to discuss hardware, connectivity and communications standards affecting the enablement of the virtual world.

Leading experts sharing their insights include:



Karen Makishima, Member, House of Representatives, Former Minister for Digital

Kyung Sin Park, Director, Open Net Korea

Chris Hung, Vice-president and director-general, Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute, Institution of Information Industry

Monica Desai, Vice-president, connectivity and access policy, Meta

Naka Kondo, Editorial Manager, policy & insights, Economist Impact

Charles Ross, Principal, policy & insights, Economist Impact

View the full agenda.

Free places to attend Enabling interconnected virtual worlds are available now. For registration and webinar event details, please visit the website.

To engage with Enabling interconnected virtual worlds on social media, use #EconVirtualWorlds in your conversations and follow @EconomistImpactEvents.

Leading the way into the metaverse: North East Asia’s potential is sponsored by Meta.