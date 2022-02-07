Economist Impact’s Sustainability Week Asia 2022 highlights the key sustainability trends and goals in the region towards a more equitable and sustainable futureEconomist-Impact.jpg

Economist Impact, empowering
businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress.
Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand,
Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data
visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media.
Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank
with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the
areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our
global
events.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison is a global
business-to-business company with locations in over 50 countries and employs
more than 32,000 people worldwide.
The company’s products include
pressure-sensitive materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and
tags, and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products.
Avery Dennison designs and manufactures a wide variety of labeling and
functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display
information that connects the physical and the digital and improve customers’
product performance.
Avery Dennison leads in serving a
vast array of global markets worldwide, including home and personal care,
apparel, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and
automotive.
https://tapes.averydennison.com/eu/en/home.html
About
Schroders
Schroders is a global active
investment manager responsible for US$967.5 billion* of assets for our clients
who trust us to deliver sustainable returns.
As a global business with over 5,500
talented staff across 37 locations, we are able to stay close to our clients
and understand their needs. We have over 200 years of experience in investment
and innovation and remain committed to creating a better future by investing
responsibly for our clients.
By combining our commitment to active
management and focus on sustainability, our strategic capabilities are designed
to deliver positive outcomes for our clients.
www.schroders.com
About
Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading
global real estate services firm with over 50,000 employees in 60 countries,
delivering exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Its
facilities and engineering arm, C&W Services, offers integrated facilities management,
engineering solutions, energy management strategies, and innovative facilities
management technology.
www.cushmanwakefield.com/en/singapore
About Golden
Agri-Resources
Golden Agri-Resources is the world’s
second-largest palm-based agribusinesses. We manage nearly half a million
hectares of palm oil plantations, including smallholder farmers, across
Indonesia. Our vertically integrated business works from seeds to shelf, with a
refining capacity that allows us to produce specialty fats, oleochemicals and
biodiesel to feed and fuel the world.
Sustainability is an essential part
of our business and we are guided by our GAR Social and Environmental Policy
(GSEP). The GSEP is the roadmap we share with our employees, smallholders,
suppliers, and customers as we work together to realise GAR’s vision of a
sustainable palm oil industry.
We believe that farming palm oil is
an effective way to create jobs and alleviate poverty, and provides
opportunities for communities to secure a better livelihood for themselves. As
one of the largest plantation companies in Indonesia, operating largely in
rural and remote areas, we not only play an active role in the well-being of
our employees, but also in the wider communities where we operate.
www.goldenagri.com.sg/
About
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
A leading industrial firm, Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is finding new, simpler and sustainable ways to
power cities, improve infrastructure, innovate manufacturing and connect people
and ideas around the globe with ever-increasing speed and efficiency. We
channel big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the
world forward.
www.mhi.com/
About
Standard Chartered
We are a leading international
banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and
serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and
prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed
in our brand promise, here for good.
Standard Chartered PLC is listed on
the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
For more stories on accelerating net
zero please visit
Industries In
Transition
Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
www.sc.com/en/banking/banking-for-companies/industries-in-transition/
About Black
& Veatch
Black & Veatch is an
employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction
company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable
infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of
people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our
most important infrastructure assets. Our management consulting team transforms
and guides organizations through the energy transition while also advising
financial institutions on transactions that fund the infrastructure that make
the transition possible and sustainable. Follow us on bv.com and on social
media.
www.bv.com/
About
Fidelity International
Fidelity International provides world
class investment solutions and retirement expertise to institutions,
individuals and their advisors—to help our clients build better futures for
themselves and generations to come. As a family and management-owned company,
we think generationally and invest for the long term. Helping clients to save
for retirement and other long-term investing objectives has been at the core of
our business for over 50 years.
We believe that investing in
companies with high standards of corporate responsibility can enhance and
protect investment returns for our clients. Environmental, social and
governance (ESG) issues form an integral part of our investment decision-making
process. Our rigorous research approach and the use of our forward-looking
proprietary ratings system ensure we gain a deep understanding of ESG issues at
a company level before they escalate and potentially threaten the value of our
clients’ investments.
As stewards, we play an important
role in improving the governance of companies in which we invest. We engage
directly with companies to promote good governance and sustainable corporate
practices, including having robust climate governance in place. We also aim at
driving behavioural change by voting against companies that do not meet our
corporate governance requirements, when necessary.
www.fidelityinternational.com/
About
Invesco
Invesco is an independent investment
management firm managing US$1.610.9 trillion* of assets globally with an
on-the-ground presence in more than 20 markets. Invesco offers a multi-style,
multi-product approach, allowing our clients to choose what they need and to
diversify their investments. This is especially important as we face
increasingly complex challenges in our world.
www.invesco.com/apac
About LIXIL
LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes
pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life
challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on
our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make
high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we
do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to
improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach
comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American
Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than
150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a
billion people every day.
www.lixil.com
About Sime
Darby Plantation
Sime Darby Plantation is the world’s
largest producer of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO), with a production of
2.097 million MT (as of 31 December 2020).
As a fully integrated global
plantation company, SDP is involved in various activities along the full
spectrum of the palm oil value chain, including upstream and downstream
operations, Research & Development, renewables as well as agri-business.
Its upstream operations are spread across Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea
and the Solomon Islands. Its downstream business, also known as Sime Darby
Oils, spans 14 countries worldwide and involves the trading, manufacturing, as
well as the sales and marketing of refined oils and fats products,
oleochemicals, palm oil-based biodiesel, nutraceuticals and other palm oil
derivatives.
With a workforce of about 83,000
employees and a strong focus on operational excellence, research, innovation
and sustainability, Sime Darby Plantation is one of the largest companies on
Bursa Malaysia.
https://simedarbyplantation.com/
About
S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the
world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the
global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and
insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We’ve been
providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and
accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P
Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices
and S&P Global Platts.
www.spglobal.com/en/
About
McKinsey & Company
We help organizations across the
private, public, and social sectors create the change that matters most to
them.
From the C-suite to the front line,
we partner with our clients to transform their organizations, embed technology
into everything they do, and build enduring capabilities.
With exceptional people in 65
countries, we combine global expertise and local insight to help you turn your
ambitious goals into reality.
www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/future-of-asia/overview
About
FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS)
delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than
162,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment
professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions
across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated
specialists. We’re proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our
analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been
recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human
Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and
practices.
https://www.factset.com/
#EconomistImpact