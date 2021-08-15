ECOP: Lockdown is not the remedy to rising Covid-19 cases

Policemen inspect motorists passing through the boundary of Pasig City and Cainta, Rizal on Saturday, August 14, 2021. PHOTO BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE

The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) opposed the proposal to extend the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, saying that lockdown is not the answer to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

ECOP President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said reopening businesses is necessary to prevent more job losses and further damage to the economy. Vaccination and adherence to health protocols is also crucial, he added.

“It’s time we learn that lockdown is not the remedy,” Luis said.

“Let’s compromise, we have to think that the economy is more important and we have to live with Covid-19,” he added.

Metro Manila and other areas are under ECQ to curb the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Luis, citing data from the government, said that lockdowns cost the economy P150 billion a week, or P300 billion for the two-week ECQ in Metro Manila.

The estimated lockdown losses are on top of business closures that lead to unemployment, he said.

“It would have been very productive and useful to channel even a fifth of these losses to strengthen our healthcare system to address the cases and for prevention measures,” he said.

Luis noted that the number of deaths related to the coronavirus is small compared to those who die of other diseases, suicide and hunger.

“Let us not be fixated on the numbers. Instead, let us intensify and fast-track our vaccination. Let us not forget practicing health protocols and comply with quarantine classifications. Continue adding hospital rooms, facilities, Covid-19 centers,” he added.

He reiterated the importance of waiving the Data Privacy Act to facilitate contact tracing.

“Government has already suspended many of our civil rights in the interest of safety and health, the latest of which is the prohibition for those in the ECQ areas from going out of their homes for physical exercises,” Luis said.