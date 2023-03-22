ECOVACS Group Showcases Premium Lifestyle with Innovative Technologies at China’s Machinery Electronics Show in Singaporeimage-1.jpeg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 March 2023 – ECOVACS Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of service robotics and smart household appliances, has brought its two brands, ECOVACS ROBOTICS and TINECO, to the 2023 China’s Machinery and Electronics Show. To be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from March 22 to 24, the 3-day expo is a joint initiative by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Machinery & Electronic Products (CCCME) and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide opportunities to further strengthen China-Singapore trade relations.

At the show, ECOVACS ROBOTICS and TINECO are showcasing their full range of outstanding products across numerous categories. As the global leader in service robotics and the smart household appliances industries, headquartered in Suzhou, China, ECOVACS Group has established itself as the market leader in both sectors in Asia Pacific, especially in Singapore, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia. At the exhibition, many of its ground-breaking products are making their first overseas appearance – including the robotic lawn mower GOAT G1, the commercial robot cleaners DEEBOT PRO K1 & M1, launched in 2022, as well as their latest robotic vacuum cleaner, the DEEBOT N10 PLUS, which premiered this month.

“We are confident that the APAC market has many exciting opportunities for us to explore, especially in Singapore,” Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS David Qian, said “As showcased here today, ECOVACS is bringing more advanced technologies and diversified products, providing consumers with even greater convenience than before – for both indoor and outdoor usage scenarios.”

In the APAC region, the robotics industry is expected to be the fastest growth market for robotics in the world, with a CAGR of 23.6% from 2020 to 2025 [1]. Factors such as increasing labour costs, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and government initiatives supporting automation, are driving the growth of the robotics industry across APAC.

Founded in 1998, ECOVACS Group has become the global leader over the past 25 years and a pioneer in multiple industries with its strong manufacturing and innovation capabilities. The Group continues to leverage its advanced technologies to address the diverse needs and demands of the various markets in which it operates. ECOVACS Group created its floor cleaning robot product line, DEEBOT, with the first Chinese robotic vacuum cleaner in 2007, and its window cleaning robot product line, WINBOT, with the world’s first robotic window cleaner in 2011, as well as its air purification robot product line, AIRBOT, in 2010. Now its brands and products are available in nearly 150 countries/regions, serving more than 50 million households globally. Backed by its continuous advancements in hardware such as chips, motors, sensors, and a constant drive for innovation in software, including AI, SLAM, algorithms, and navigation, ECOVACS Group has introduced numerous products that can be used in a broad variety of use scenarios.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, serves in service robotics industry, has launched its new mission of “Robotics for All” in 2022, has expanded the application scenarios of its products from indoor to outdoor, and from home to commercial use with the innovative robotic lawn mower GOAT G1 and the industry breakthrough commercial robot cleaners DEEBOT PRO K1 & M1.



Product Portfolio of ECOVACS GROUP

Committed to engineering premium smart household appliances, TINECO has also been investing into new product categories to make household appliances smarter and easier to use with its smart vacuum cleaner, smart wet dry vacuum cleaner, an all-in-one food processor and many more.

With its user-centric R&D and innovation capabilities, ECOVACS Group is redefining the meaning of convenience for people’s lives. Driven by real consumer needs, the Group continues to offer people-focused products that are designed to bring tangible user benefits to the market.

