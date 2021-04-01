ECOVACS ROBOTICS Introduces 9-in-1 DEEBOT T9 In Malaysia – Our Best DEEBOT Just Got Better!DEEBOT-T9-3.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

“The Best Just Got Better” with the first robotic vacuum cleaners in the market to combine upgraded vacuuming and mopping capabilities in one go

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 April 2021 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the world’s leading home service robotics maker, today launched the DEEBOT T9, the first models with intelligent 9-in-1 obstacle avoidance robotic vacuum cleaner that combines powerful vacuuming and mopping functions with a built-in mobile air freshener.The upgraded DEEBOT T9 with these cutting-edge features is more powerful and smarter than ever before.

DEEBOT T9 raises the bar for home cleaning with 9 stunning features, including the ECOVACS’ leading TrueDetect 3D 2.0, a real-time strategic obstacle detection and avoidance technology; TrueMapping 2.0 for precise navigation; ECOVACS HOME App upgraded with 3D Map, and OZMO™ Pro 2.0 Electric Oscillating Mopping System that ensures stubborn stains are removed more efficiently and quietly, compared to previous generation.

“We keep a close eye on market demand and there was a clear indication that consumers want smart products that make homecare even simpler, doing as much and as thorough as they can, in one go. ECOVACS is committed to giving consumers the latest in smart and unique cleaning experience,” said David Qian, Chief Executive Officer of ECOVACS ROBOTICS. “We’ve introduced our new-generation technologies, combined with multiple features while adding even more to our DEEBOT T9 to make sure every inch and floor surface is covered. Our Best DEEBOT Just Got Better.”

Upgraded ECOVACS HOME App with Improved Obstacle Avoidance and Navigation Technology

TrueDetect 3D 2.0 technology comes with an upgraded algorithm to quickly detect different types of obstacles and strategically avoid them. The DEEBOT T9 can detect object sizes right down to mere millimeters, which is ten times more accurate than products using traditional infra-red technology, with a detection range of 70-350 millimeters. Moreover, DEEBOT T9 can navigate smoothly in different indoor environments and lighting conditions without any interruptions, even in total darkness. TrueDetect 3D 2.0 technology allows the robotic vacuum cleaner to avoid collisions, entanglements, or disruptions, so users do not have to monitor the robot and clean it continuously.

Combining TrueDetect 3D 2.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 with 3D Maps brings a whole new level of automated cleaning efficiency and flexibility for users. They can quickly locate the robotic vacuum cleaner’s exact position via the 2D and 3D Maps. They can also manage their entire cleaning task on-the-fly, by toggling between the 2D and 3D Maps with the upgraded ECOVACS HOME App.

The new ECOVACS HOME App is designed for intuitive use, enhancing the user experience and reinforces the ECOVACS branding. The App is easy to navigate, offering users an optimal cleaning route. The interface integrates all the common features so that users can access critical functions easily. They can customize the amount of water used, suction power, cleaning times, and routes for different rooms.

A Luxurious Cleaning Experience with Built-in Air Freshener

The DEEBOT T9 is the first in the industry to clean floors and freshen the air at the same time. Connected to the DEEBOT’s mobile system, the air freshener gives users a vacuuming and fragrance experience that goes beyond traditional cleaning.

The air freshener’s unique design releases the fragrance onto the floor directly to remove musty and pet odors, while the fan at the bottom of the air freshener unit spreads the fragrance evenly.

The air freshener uses replaceable capsules, that can last up to 60 days, featuring three kinds of fragrances. Users can choose to switch the air freshener on or off using the ECOVACS HOME App, and extend its lifespan.

Powerful In-depth Cleaning Performance with OZMO™ Pro 2.0 and Auto-Empty Station Compatibility

The DEEBOT T9 comes with latest OZMO™ Pro 2.0 Electric Oscillating Mopping System with a newly designed motor and movement structure that minimizes noise.

The enhanced suction power of 3000 Pa also raises the bar in cleaning performance. The high-strength fiberglass structure keeps the suction power consistent when vacuuming both hard floors and carpets. The high-frequency vibration of up to 480 times per minute increases the mopping performance, making it comparable to an electric mop.

The DEEBOT T9 uses a disposable mopping pad that can be safely discarded immediately after cleaning. The specially-designed microfibers absorb water evenly, efficiently capture dust, and reduce residual water stains. The composite structure increases friction between the mopping pad and the floor and helps the OZMO™ Pro 2.0 Electric Oscillating Mopping System effectively remove stubborn stains on the floor.

A power-up kit is available for the DEEBOT T9 that further enhances the cleaning performance and user experience. The Auto-Empty Station, which clears the robot’s dustbin automatically after cleaning with minimal human intervention, is also compatible with DEEBOT T9.

Pricing and Availability

DEEBOT T9’s suggested retail price is RM2149. It is available for pre-orders starting from April 4 to 16 at Shopee. It will be officially available at Shopee’s Super Brand Day from April 17 – 18, with a special price of RM1949 and comes with a RM50 e-voucher and a free giftpack.

It is also available at Lazada from April 19, and the promotional price of RM1949 with RM50 e-voucher and free giftpack will be from April 23 to 24.

For more information, please visit ecovacs.com or connect with us on Facebook.