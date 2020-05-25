ECOVACS ROBOTICS Launches the DEEBOT OZMO T8 Family Putting AI to Work For a Better Looking Home

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ECOVACS ROBOTICS launched the DEEBOT OZMO T8 family, its latest series of high-end intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner. First family member DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI features ECOVACS’ optimized AIVI™ (Artificial Intelligence and Visual Interpretation) Technology for faster obstacle recognition, TrueMapping™ Mapping and Navigation Technology, and OZMO™ Pro for advanced mopping performance. In addition, its on-demand feature Video Manager makes the DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI a personal and powerful housekeeping robot, bringing users advanced interaction between human and robot by enabling them to reach to a new level of robotic vacuum cleaner user experience. The new DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI is also the winner of the internationally respected iF Design Award of 2020.



ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI

“With over 22 years of innovative technology development, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has driven the transition from traditional methods of home cleaning care to automated home care,” said David Qian, CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, “Our new DEEBOT OZMO T8 family gives consumers what they have been looking for, a high-end intelligent solution for a hassle-free cleaning experience.”

Latest Optimized AIVI™ Technology – Sophisticated Obstacle Avoidance

With the latest optimized AIVI™ Technology, the DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI can recognize and avoid obstacles 200% faster with a predicted 60% reduction in entanglement rate compared to existing AIVI products, relying on machine learning to adapt to the user’s unique home environment. It also intelligently suggests extra cleaning based on its record of spots avoided, to offer a more thorough cleaning performance.

The DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI can automatically recognize objects including shoes, charging docks, cables, cloths, and socks to avoid obstacles and prevent the robot from getting stuck.

As the industry’s most intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner, further advanced AI-powered functions will be offered via OTA (Over the Air) Technology in the coming months, including automated detection of U-shaped chairs and rugs. For U-shaped chairs, the robot will make a single attempt to pass them, and for rugs the robot will automatically adjust roller brush speed to avoid getting stuck.

First-adopt Aerospace-standard dToF Detection Technology[1] Powers Brand-new TrueMapping™ to Enable Precise and Customized Cleaning

Compared with the previous generation of Smart Navi® 3.0, the TrueMapping™ laser-based mapping and navigation technology can detect a double distance and has four-fold precision to detect objects as small as two millimeters. With the new technology, DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI can now scan, map, and plan an efficient cleaning path in a large house faster and more precisely.

TrueMapping™ Mapping and Navigation Technology also offers users a more customized and intelligent cleaning experience. The DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI has Multi-floor Mapping Technology that can scan and store multiple maps of different levels of a user’s home. For first time cleaning, the robot automatically divides the whole cleaning environment into multiple areas based on the floorplan. Once the robot has identified the appropriate map, it can customize its cleaning process to each level. Furthermore, the upgraded Virtual Boundary™ can proactively provide recommendations for virtual walls around areas where it may easily become stuck, with the user only needing to click the confirmation on the ECOVACS Home App to accept the recommendations.



ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI

A Reliable Cleaning Partner with Powerful Vacuuming and Mopping Capabilities

The DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI provides powerful vacuuming and mopping capabilities, that can both be completed in one go. The four-step cleaning offers efficient vacuuming that won’t even miss dust in 4mm deep cracks. This new family member also includes an interchangeable enhanced mopping module featuring the brand-new OZMO™ Pro Mopping System, enabling robots to deal with stubborn stains 5X efficient than human[2] by using electrically powered high-frequency vibration, and a unique fine mopping mode comparable to an electronic mop, which makes it the most powerful mopping ability in its kind[3]. Alternatively, ECOVACS’ signature mopping technology still be available with its OZMO™ Mopping System, featuring an electronically controlled water pump and 240 ml large water tank, ensures long-lasting mopping efficiency by tackling dirt and dried liquid to offer a smooth and consistent clean. What’s more, the OZMO™ Mopping System can remove over 99%[4] of bacteria based on the test report from a Japanese testing agency.

With a larger battery of 5200 m(A)h, DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI can work for three hours and clean large areas of up to 300 sqm easily. The robot’s carpet detection technology allows it to automatically increase suction power on carpets when vacuuming and avoid carpets when mopping, keeping the cleaning experience completely automated.

When paired with the ECOVACS Home App, or smart home devices such as Amazon Echo/Dot and Google Home, users can also control the robot remotely. The intuitive robot will manage its own updates adding new features and functions in the future by using OTA technology. Users can update the App to get the optimized functions.

In addition, with the real time camera acting as an on-demand video manager for the entire house, users can choose to use it for watching the home and monitoring the status of pets, children, or elders in their house anytime and anywhere through the ECOVACS Home App.

Power-up Kit

As part of the launch of the DEEBOT OZMO T8 family, another power-up kit will soon be introduced to enhance overall cleaning performance and user experience. The Auto-Empty Station which cleans the robot’s dustbin automatically after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris to dramatically reduce the need to frequently replace the dust bag, so that users can enjoy cleaning homes for weeks without the hassle of dumping the bag.

Pricing and Availability

The DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI is available today on Lazada for SGD 729. For more information, please visit ecovacs.com or connect with us on Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/ecovacs.sg/]. More products from the DEEBOT OZMO T8 family will be released later this year.

