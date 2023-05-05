ECOVACS ROBOTICS Partners with the 147th WKC Dog Show bringing its Core Technology to Provide Efficient Cleaning Solutions for Pet-owning Householdsimage-1.jpeg

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the world’s leading service robotics brand, announces that it will become the Official Robotics Brand of the 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (hereinafter referred to as “WKC Dog Show”), and sponsor of the WKC’s Best at Home Contest.

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of families with pets around the world. The global rate of pet ownership is estimated to be approximately 33%, with dogs representing the most widely owned house pet. This has led to a subsequent increase in associated home cleaning needs. High-end and intelligent products will become the choice of more and more pet families.

For pet-owning households, managing excessive pet hair and navigating obstacles in the living environment combined with the need for constant cleaning pose significant daily challenges. Therefore, there is a great demand for a cleaning solution that achieves effective and deep cleaning without requiring excessive time and effort.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS recognizes families with pets as a key demographic for their products and has always been committed to bringing a hands-free, intelligent, and pet-friendly cleaning experience that addresses the user pain points for pet owners. The first collaboration with the world’s most prestigious WKC Dog Show is another new attempt on this basis, conveying the brand’s vision of jointly creating a better pet environment with WKC Dog Show.

In daily cleaning, pet fur wafts around and naturally carry oil, which tends to tangle. The Newest DEEBOT, features a strong suction power, minimizes tangling and jamming to effectively adsorb pet fur, dander, and dust. Meanwhile, pets always move around in the home, which puts forward high requirements for the navigation and obstacle avoidance ability of intelligent robotic vacuum cleaners. The DEEBOT has equipped with industry-leading AIVI intelligent identification technology and dToF navigation technology, which can achieve precise navigation and accurately distinguish between pets, obstacles, and other types of rubbish, thus truly enabling barrier-free and targeted cleaning.

While ensuring the cleaning effect, ECOVACS also focuses on creating a convenient and efficient user experience. DEEBOT’s All-in-one OMNI Station features Auto-Empty function, which could provide pet families with a comprehensive suite of hands-free cleaning solutions and collect pet fur more effectively. Further to this, ECOVACS’ original YIKO Voice Assistant and ECOVACS HOME App enables pet owners to customize pet cleaning modes, identify key cleaning areas such as pet diet tools, housing, and other areas where pets frequently move around in the APP map as well as quickly waking up DEEBOT via “OK YIKO” for targeted cleaning.

Since its establishment 25 years ago, ECOVACS ROBOTICS has been expanding its products and categories, and striving to meet the diverse needs of consumers with its industry-leading technologies. The sponsorship of WKC Dog Show marks the brand’s further penetration in the segment of families with pets and demonstrates its commitment to serving more families with pets around the globe. In the future, ECOVACS will continue to lead the industry in the development of the service robot category, step into more scenarios, and truly accomplish its vision of “Robotics for All”.

