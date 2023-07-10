EcoWaste gives water conservation tips for El Niño

MANILA, Philippines — EcoWaste Coalition, an environmental and zero waste advocacy group, urged the public on Monday to prepare for the looming effects of the El Niño phenomenon, particularly a possible water shortage.

So it joined the national government in calling for sensible water use following the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Water Resources Management Office (DENR-WRMO) issuance of water conservation guidelines for government offices under Memorandum Circular No. 22 issued by Malacañang.

“As we remind duty-bearers to uphold the people’s right to water, we join the government in urging water consumers to conserve water in all ways possible as the whole country braces for the impacts of El Niño on the water supply, agriculture, economy, and the lives of the poor,” Aileen Lucero, EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator, said in a statement.

“We appeal to everyone to aim for zero water waste and the protection of the human right to water during the El Niño months and beyond,” she added.

Citing the United Nations, the group said everyone has “the right to water,” which entitles all “to sufficient, safe, acceptable, physically accessible, and affordable water.”

To avoid water scarcity and to reduce water wastage, below are 15 tips the group released for water consumers:

Have all leaky pipes, tanks, and faucets repaired to avoid water loss.

Collect rainwater; store it properly to keep dengue mosquitoes away.

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, washing your face, or shaving.

Take shorter showers and refrain from changing towels every day.

Run a full load of laundry to cut on water, electricity, and detergent use.

Use grey water from bathing and washing to flush the toilet, clean the garage, and water the plants.

Put a brick or a bottle filled with pebbles or sand in the toilet tank to cut water used in every flush.

Collect water dripping from air conditioners to wash mops and rugs, flush the toilet, or water the plants.

Do not let the faucet run while washing rice, fruits, and vegetables, and reuse the “dirty” water for watering the plants.

Steam vegetables instead of boiling them to lessen the use of water.

Thaw frozen meat in the refrigerator overnight, not on running water.

Select the proper size for pans and pots for cooking, and use fewer utensils and dishes to reduce water use.

Do not let the water run when washing the dishes; fill one basin with wash water and the other with rinse water, and reuse the leftover water.

Water the plants early or late in the evening to minimize water loss.

Leave grass clippings on the lawn to keep the moisture, and spread a mulch around plants and trees to retain water and lessen evaporation.

