EcoWaste to devotees: Don’t ‘disrespect’ the Black Nazarene with trash

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the annual Traslacion, environmental watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition on Friday called on devotees to cut down on trash that “disrespects” the venerated image of the Black Nazarene.”We are here to elevate the issue of waste prevention and reduction as a priority concern in the conduct of the Traslacion. Sadly, we quite often overlook our moral responsibility to be good stewards of our shared environment as the Traslacion is re-enacted,” EcoWaste Coalition Zero Waste Campaigner Jove Benosa said in a statement.

“It’s high time for the devotees to take notice of the Cross of Throw-Away Culture that is harming God’s creation, and give up the wastefulness that dishonors and disrespects Christ the Black Nazarene,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing data from Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the group noted 160 tons of garbage were collected after the traditional “Pahalik” at Rizal Park and the procession that lasted for 21 hours.

Among the littered items were single-use plastic bags, bottles, cups and plates, polystyrene food containers, cigarette butts, and bamboo skewers.

FEATURED STORIES

Monsignor Hernando Coronel, Rector of the Quiapo Church for his part, called on devotees to make environment preservation as part of their responsibility.

“We urge the devotees of Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno to cut down on plastic waste and other discards for a cleaner and safer Traslacion. Let us make the protection and preservation of the environment a key part of our responsibility and mission as devotees and followers of Christ,” Hernando said, as quoted in the same statement.

EcoWaste came up with reminders for a plastic-free and trash-less Traslacion in January:

1. To the devotees: Avoid consuming products in single-use plastics, and dispose of trash properly.

2. To vendors: Refrain from selling snacks and drinks in plastic disposables, and be responsible for your discards.

3. To food and water givers: Desist from offering water in single-use plastic bags, bottles or cups, and refrain from giving meals in polystyrene or Styrofoam containers. Go for reusable containers.

4. To fiesta organizers: Don’t use plastic bags (i.e., “plastic labo”) as banderitas, or street garlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. To all fiesta participants: Prevent and reduce all forms of fiesta waste, and never leave rubbish on the road, sidewalk, street corner, park, and plant box.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ