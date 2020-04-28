ECQ aid: Tagbilaran City distributing 1 sack of rice per household

TAGBILARAN CITY- The city government has started distributing a sack of rice per household in a bid to keep residents at home during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period due the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap II said all 27,000 households in the city’s 15 villages would receive one sack of rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The provincial capital of Bohol has 100,000 residents.

“(We are giving) one sack so there will be ample supply of rice in the house during the quarantine, no more repacking needed,” he told Inquirer in a text message.

FEATURED STORIES

On April 27, the relief goods were distributed in Barangays Mansasa, Cabawan and Ubujan.

Residents of other villages would receive their rice provision on scheduled dates.

Yap said one sack of rice will also be given to each boarding house or apartment that has a permit to operate from the city.

Last April 24, Yap apologized for the delayed delivery of assistance to residents affected by the ECQ.

Yap said families, who were not listed as beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Social Amelioration Program would receive P4,000 in cash assistance under the Tagbilaran Supplemental SAP.

GSG

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ