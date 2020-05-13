ECQ to GCQ transition in Quezon is ‘very critical,’ says gov

LUCENA CITY –– The transition of Quezon province from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ) status in the coming days would be critical but also a new beginning.

“The coming weeks will be very critical. We have to continue to implement strict precautionary measures in hygiene protocols. We should never let our guard down,” Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez told the mayors of the province in a teleconference of the local Inter-Agency Task Force held Wednesday morning.

Suarez stressed that the problem with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was “far from over.”

But he emphasized that the coming days “will be a new beginning for all of us.”

“The GCQ is an opportunity for us to restart our economy and recover if not minimize the losses due to this tragedy,” he said.

Starting May 16, Quezon province will be downgraded from ECQ to GCQ until May 31, as declared by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Suarez urged local officials and their respective constituents to use the two weeks to adjust to the “new normal” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

