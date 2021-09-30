ECQ worsens jobless rate in August

The tight movement restrictions imposed in August to combat the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant have worsened the number of jobless Filipinos, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa revealed in a press conference on Thursday that preliminary results of the Labor Force Survey (LFS) showed that the country's unemployment rate in August was estimated at 8.1 percent, up 1.2 percentage points from the 6.9 percent reported a month ago. The new rate translates to an estimated 3.88 million unemployed persons, picking up from 3.07 million the month before.

“In the 8.1 percent unemployment rate for the month of August, the ECQ (enhance community quarantine), particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), played a big impact,” he emphasized.

Meantime, the country's employment rate plunged to 91.9 percent in August 2021 from 93.1 percent in July. In terms of numbers, 44.23 million people were employed out of a total workforce of 48.12 million.

Mapa said the percentage of employed people who claimed having a job, but not being at work increased to 0.9 percent in August, rising from 0.7 percent in July. Respondents said they did not go to work because of variable working time and or nature of work, ECQ, health an or medical limitations, bad weather and or natural disaster, reduction in clients and or work, and poor business condition.

Meanwhile, the number of persons looking for work or who are underemployed slid 2.21 million in August, from 8.69 million in July to 6.48 million. The unemployment rate in August was estimated at 14.7 percent, the third lowest this year after 12.3 percent in May and 14.2 percent in June, the PSA head explained.

Despite the increased quarantine level and the spread of the Delta variant, the country's economic managers stressed the August LFS findings suggest gains in the labor market as the government and people learn to better handle the dangers brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. While the unemployment rate grew somewhat, net job creation was strong, and the underemployment rate dropped significantly.

“To better manage the health risks from Covid-19 and enable the people to earn a living, we will continue to accelerate the vaccination program and focus on granular lockdowns, while preventing Covid-19 transmissions. These efforts will complement our recovery program and help our country bounce back from this crisis,” they added.