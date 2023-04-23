This is the ECT Board Exam Result April 2023 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Electronics Technician Board Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan on April 21, 2023.

PRC Board of Electronics Engineering Chairman Engr. Alnar L. Detalla and members Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

ECT BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The ECT Board Exam April 2023 covered the following topics:

Basic Mathematics

Ohm’s Law

Electronic/Electrical Machine or Equipment

Test Equipment

Electronic/Electrical Component

Maintenance and Repair

Phil. Electrical Code

Phil. Electronics Code

RA No. 9292 (Electronics Engineering Law of 2004)

TARGET RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission will release the exam result within 3 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring electronics technicians are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.