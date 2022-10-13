This is the ECT Board Exam Result October 2022 top 10 passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Electronics Technician Licensure Exam on October 10, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Electronics Engineering Chairman Engr. Alnar L. Detalla and members Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Here are the top 10 passers:

EXAM COVERAGE:

Technical Subjects and Laws and Ethics Basic Mathematics Ohm’s Law Electronic/Electrical Machine or Equipment Test Equipment Electronic/Electrical Component Maintenance and Repair Phil. Electrical Code Phil. Electronics Code RA No. 9292 (Electronics Engineering Law of 2004)



RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the ECT Exam Result within 3-6 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring electronics technicians can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.