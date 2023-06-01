Ed Kuepper Announces Extensive 2023 Australian Tour

Veteran guitarist Ed Kuepper has announced a lengthy Australian tour throughout September this year. Billed as ‘The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper’ tour, it’ll mark the artist’s first full live band show of his solo material since 2009.

Kuepper and co. will kick off the tour on Friday, 1st September at the Arthouse in Wyong, taking in dates across the east coast and Tasmania before finishing at the Imperial Hotel on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, 30th September.

Ed Kuepper: ‘The Way I Made You Feel’

[embedded content]

The tour announcements comes off the back of the reissuing of two of Kuepper’s classic records: 1991’s Honey Steel’s Gold and 1985’s Electrical Storm. Honey Steel’s Gold will also be finally available on streaming services from next Friday, 9th June.

All of that is the result of a new record deal with Remote Control – who have now acquired all of Kuepper’s solo albums and work after The Saints, including releases by The Laughing Clowns and The Aints.

“Friends, as you know, I’ve been full of happy announcements recently but announcing the shows I’ll be doing with this bunch of nifty musical dudes is one of my happiest,” Kuepper shared in a statement.

“We’re going to be delving [as they say in rehearsals] into both the Honey Steel’s Gold and Electrical Storm albums, including some of the deeper cuts hardly heard since back in the day,” the guitarist continued. “We’re also going to be hammering through a fine selection of the many chart topping hits that have become associated with me.”

The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper Tour

Friday, 1st September – Wyong, Arthouse

Saturday, 2nd September – Blue Mountains Theatre

Wednesday, 6th September – Melbourne, National Theatre

Friday, 8th September – Queenscliff Town Hall

Saturday, 9th September – Meeniyan Town Hall

Wednesday, 13th September – Fremantle, Freo Social

Friday, 15th September – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday, 16th September – Hobart, Theatre Royal

Wednesday, 20th September – Canberra, The Street Theatre

Thursday, 21st September – Sydney, City Recital Hall

Thursday, 28th September – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Friday, 29th September – Gold Coast, Twin Towns

Saturday, 30th September – Sunshine Coast, Imperial Hotel

Tickets are on sale now via Feel Presents.

Further Reading

Magic Dirt to Play ‘Young and Full of the Devil’ in Full on 25th Anniversary Tour

The Angels Announce New Frontperson, Confirm Dave Gleeson’s Final Shows

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Adds New Dates to 2023 Saucerful of Secrets Tour