Ed Sheeran Adds Three Extra Shows To 2023 Australian Tour

Ed Sheeran is bringing his + – = ÷ x (read: mathematics) tour to Australia in February and March, 2023. The British pop singer will play stadium venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Tickets went on sale this Wednesday, 23rd March and such was the demand that Sheeran has now announced three extra shows, one a piece in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. The 2023 tour will be Sheeran’s first Australian headline run since 2018’s ÷ tour, which included shows at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Sydney’s Accor Stadium (fka ANZ Stadium) and Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium.

Sheeran will return to Suncorp and Accor this time around, as well as the Adelaide Oval and Perth’s Optus Stadium, but he’s upgraded to Melbourne’s largest sports stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two MCG shows will be bittersweet for Sheeran, who was a close friend of the recently departed cricketing great, Shane Warne.

Sheeran shared some words of remembrance following Warne’s passing in early March. “Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special,” he wrote on Instagram. Find all the tour dates below.

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Tour 2023

Friday, 17th February– Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, 18 th February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (New Show)

Friday, 24th February– Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, 25 th February – Accor Stadium, Sydney (New Show)

Thursday, 2nd March– Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Friday, 3 rd March – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (New Show)

Tuesday, 7th March– Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Sunday, 12th March– Optus Stadium, Perth

