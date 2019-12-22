Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Cozy Up in His Heartwarming Video For “Put It All on Me”
Ed Sheeran is here to restore your faith in love! On Dec. 22, the 28-year-old singer dropped his music video for “Put It All on Me,” and it features him getting cozy with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. The adorable duo, who typically keep their private lives under wraps, have their romance on full display in the video, as they laugh, dance, and eat in their kitchen before sharing a kiss and a cuddle. The video also details the heartwarming love stories of other real-life couples from around the world, and (just a warning) they might make you cry tears of joy.
Although Sheeran and Seaborn tend to stay out of the public eye, the singer has offered a few glimpses into their relationship through his music. In July, he officially confirmed that they tied the knot — which reportedly happened in December 2018 — in “Remember the Name.” Here’s hoping Seaborn makes more appearances in Sheeran’s videos, because we can’t get enough of them!