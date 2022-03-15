Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Ed Sheeran has just announced an Australian stadium tour for 2023 and this is not a drill.

The earth-conquering gingernut popstar will be heading our way in February and March of next year under the banner of the + – = x (“Mathematics“) Tour, hitting stadiums across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The shows are all Lic/AA meaning the whole fam can head along, with Ed to perform a stack of career-spanning hits including you faves off his latest album, =.

It’ll be Ed’s first tour down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw him smash the record of the highest selling tour in history, with over a million tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.

Catch the all-important details below, alongside a video message from the man himself!

[embedded content]

Ed Sheeran 2023 – + – = x Tour Dates

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 21 March

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 23 March (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages

Friday, 17th February 2023

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 24th February 2023

Accor Stadium, Sydney

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 2nd March 2023

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 7th March 2023

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 12th March 2023

Optus Stadium, Perth

On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)

Tickets: Ticketek