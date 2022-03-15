Trending Now

Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Music
admin

Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Ed Sheeran has just announced an Australian stadium tour for 2023 and this is not a drill.

The earth-conquering gingernut popstar will be heading our way in February and March of next year under the banner of the + – = x (“Mathematics“) Tour, hitting stadiums across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The shows are all Lic/AA meaning the whole fam can head along, with Ed to perform a stack of career-spanning hits including you faves off his latest album, =.

It’ll be Ed’s first tour down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw him smash the record of the highest selling tour in history, with over a million tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.

Catch the all-important details below, alongside a video message from the man himself!

[embedded content]

Ed Sheeran 2023 – + – = x Tour Dates

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 21 March
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 23 March (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages

Friday, 17th February 2023
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 24th February 2023
Accor Stadium, Sydney
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 2nd March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 7th March 2023
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 12th March 2023
Optus Stadium, Perth
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek

Related Posts

Back To Top