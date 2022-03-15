Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Ed Sheeran has just announced an Australian stadium tour for 2023 and this is not a drill.
The earth-conquering gingernut popstar will be heading our way in February and March of next year under the banner of the + – = x (“Mathematics“) Tour, hitting stadiums across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
The shows are all Lic/AA meaning the whole fam can head along, with Ed to perform a stack of career-spanning hits including you faves off his latest album, =.
It’ll be Ed’s first tour down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw him smash the record of the highest selling tour in history, with over a million tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.
Catch the all-important details below, alongside a video message from the man himself!
[embedded content]
Ed Sheeran 2023 – + – = x Tour Dates
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 21 March
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 23 March (times staggered, see below)
ALL SHOWS Licensed All Ages
Friday, 17th February 2023
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (12pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek
Friday, 24th February 2023
Accor Stadium, Sydney
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (11am local time)
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, 2nd March 2023
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (3pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, 7th March 2023
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (4pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek
Sunday, 12th March 2023
Optus Stadium, Perth
On sale: Wednesday 23 March (2pm local time)
Tickets: Ticketek