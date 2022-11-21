Ed Sheeran Documentary ‘Full Circle’ to Have World Premiere on Channel 9 This Week

Ed Sheeran: Full Circle – a documentary that captures the UK singer-songwriter and his team as they pull together the first leg of Sheeran‘s Mathematics tour earlier this year – will have its world premiere on Australian TV later this week.

The film was primarily shot across Sheeran’s five-night run at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium in late June and early July, and features him performing hits like ‘Perfect’, ‘Sing’ and ‘Castle on the Hill’. It will air on Channel 9 and 9Now this Thursday, 24th November after this year’s ARIA Awards ceremony finishes (approximately 9.15pm). Get a sneak peek via the trailer below.

Watch the Trailer for Ed Sheeran: Full Circle

[embedded content]

According to a press release, Full Circle gives fans an “exclusive behind-the-scenes” look at Sheeran’s Mathematics tour, with “full access backstage and onstage” as “Ed and his team pull off a truly ambitious, immersive experience and deliver a performance of a lifetime.”

“This tour brings to life one of, if not the biggest and most complex touring productions ever,” said Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski, whose Mushroom Studios produced the film alongside Grumpy Old Management.

“Full Circle takes you behind the scenes and gives you an exclusive look at how Ed and his team have pulled this spectacular show together and delivered the fans an amazing live experience,” Gudinski continued. “I simply can’t wait for Australian fans to see the Mathematics tour in 2023. This is a must-watch for any Ed Sheeran or live music fan.”

Sheeran’s Mathematics tour kicked off in Ireland in April, and continued throughout the UK and Europe up until late September. Next year, the tour will make its way to Australia and New Zealand, kicking off in Wellington, NZ in early February before continuing along to Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Sheeran will be joined on the run by the UK’s Maisie Peters as well as Bundjalung singer-songwriter Budjerah. See dates and find remaining tickets here.

