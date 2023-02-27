Ed Sheeran Honours Old Friend Michael Gudinski in Melbourne

Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to longtime friend and mentor Michael Gudinski at his statue outside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Sheeran, who’s currently on a mammoth tour of the country, stopped by with Gudinski’s son Matt to toast the late Mushroom founder with a glass of his favourite wine – Penfolds 707.

“He was in my tour insurance that basically if anything ever happened to him, I could cancel as many gigs as possible and go and be with his family,” Sheeran said of Gudinski, as per the Herald Sun.

Ed Sheeran: ‘Visiting Hours’

[embedded content]

Gudinski passed away in March 2021 at the age of 68. His state memorial was attended by hundreds of artists including Kylie Minogue, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, and Archie Roach, and was watched by tens of thousands of people online.

Sheeran worked with Gudinski on some of his earliest tours of Australia, and has since described Gudinski as a father figure. Sheeran navigated strict COVID border requirements to be in Melbourne for the memorial, and performed a new song – ‘Visiting Hours’ – which he’d written for Gudinski.

Sheeran is currently in the middle of his extensive Mathematics tour, and will play two nights at the MCG later this week.

Ed Sheeran + – = ÷ x Tour 2023

Thursday, 2nd March– Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Friday, 3 rd March – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

March – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Tuesday, 7th March– Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Sunday, 12th March– Optus Stadium, Perth

Tickets on sale now via Frontier Touring.

