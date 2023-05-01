Ed Sheeran Launching Pop Up Merch Shops in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

Ahead of the release of his new album, Ed Sheeran has announced a couple of pop-up merch stores in major cities along the east coast. Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane will each host a shop this weekend, which will feature exclusive merch items and music to purchase, along with other Sheeran-related activities.

Sheeran’s new album – (Subtract) will be released this Friday, 5th May. We’ve heard a number of singles from the record so far, including ‘Boat’ and ‘Eyes Closed’. The album will complete his ‘Mathematics’ anthology of records, which began with + in 2011.

Ed Sheeran: ‘Eyes Closed’

[embedded content]

This week will also see the release of the four-part Disney+ documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All, which will arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, 3rd May.

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” said Sheeran in a statement about the project. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

The documentary will closely follow Sheeran’s rise to stardom, as well as his grief over the death of Jamal Edwards – which largely informed the new album.

Even outside of all these announcements, it’s been a big week for the British singer, who recently testified in the ongoing plagiarism trial regarding his 2014 track ‘Thinking Out Loud’. Sheeran has been accused of copying Marvin Gaye‘s 1973 hit ‘Let’s Get It On’.

Ed Sheeran Pop-Up Stores

10am, Saturday, 6th May – Sydney, Warner Music Office, 60 Union Street, Pyrmont

10am, Saturday, 6th May – Melbourne, Oshi Gallery, 386 Smith Street, Collingwood

10am, Sunday, 7th May – Brisbane, Newstead Studios, 22 Ross Street, Newstead

You can RSVP to the events here.

