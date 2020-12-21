Trending Now

Ed Sheeran Returns With First Song In 18 Months, ‘Afterglow’

thumbnail
Music
admin

Ed Sheeran Returns With First Song In 18 Months, ‘Afterglow’

Out of nowhere, Ed Sheeran has returned with his first new song in a year and a half, titled ‘Afterglow’.

‘Afterglow’ marks Sheeran’s first musical delivery since his 2019 studio album No. 6 Collaborations Project, which saw him link up with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and more.

In a statement to fans, Sheeran wrote, “Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.

“It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

While this marks the first time we’ve heard from Sheeran in a while, we know he’s busy working seeing as our very own Amy Shark linked up with him for a few writing sessions at the beginning of the year.

On top of designing the cover art for the song himself, Sheeran has also shared a one-take video of him performing the new track, which you can watch below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Related Posts

Back To Top