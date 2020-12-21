Ed Sheeran Returns With First Song In 18 Months, ‘Afterglow’

Out of nowhere, Ed Sheeran has returned with his first new song in a year and a half, titled ‘Afterglow’.

‘Afterglow’ marks Sheeran’s first musical delivery since his 2019 studio album No. 6 Collaborations Project, which saw him link up with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and more.

In a statement to fans, Sheeran wrote, “Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you.

“It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

While this marks the first time we’ve heard from Sheeran in a while, we know he’s busy working seeing as our very own Amy Shark linked up with him for a few writing sessions at the beginning of the year.

On top of designing the cover art for the song himself, Sheeran has also shared a one-take video of him performing the new track, which you can watch below.

