Eddid Financial Announces Investment in Crypto Investment Platform, Q9 Capitallogo-6-.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 November 2022 – Eddid Financial (“Eddid” or the “Group”) announces its cooperation and investment in Q9 Capital (“Q9”, the “Firm”), a transformational crypto investment platform delivering cutting-edge solutions and capabilities to crypto and TradFi firms. Q9’s revolutionary investment engine and white-labeled solutions enable asset and wealth managers to seamlessly create, execute, manage, and report digital asset investment strategies through a single UI or API.

Q9 works closely with asset and wealth managers, family offices, crypto firms, and other institutional clients, enabling them to build, customize, and fully-automate systematic portfolios using a wide product range and access the entire market via one relationship.

The Firm has just received provisional virtual asset (VA) approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) as it expands into the UAE and plans to offer its product creation and execution services to institutions globally. Q9 currently has a presence in Hong Kong, London, Dubai, and Limassol, Cyprus.

The Hong Kong government unveiled its virtual assets policy statement in October to become an international crypto hub and support local fintech enterprises and global investors. The policy further strengthens connectivity with international markets, showcases the city’s potential for innovation, and reinforces sustainable development of the virtual asset industry in Hong Kong.

Mr. Fai Ng, senior vice president of the virtual assets department of Eddid, states: “Eddid established its virtual assets department to explore investment opportunities in innovative, quality virtual assets and Web 3.0 companies. We are delighted to partner with Q9 Capital, a crypto investment platform with strong potential. We believe Q9 is highly competitive with its unique and innovative platform and solutions to further promote the development of crypto market.”

James Quinn, the Managing Partner of Q9, states, “We are thrilled to partner with Eddid Financial as we grow the Q9 platform into new markets. The investment reflects the significant opportunities for Q9 to deliver innovative crypto solutions to new participants and further reimagine how financial services operate.”

