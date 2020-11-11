Eddie McGuire, Out Of Lifelines, Is Ending His 11 Year Tenure On Breakfast Radio

In big news for the radio world today, Eddie McGuire has today announced he will be leaving his spot on Triple M Melbourne’s Hot Breakfast at the end of this month.

As reported by The Age, the Collingwood Football Club president will be departing his role on the show, which he hosts alongside former AFL player Luke Darcy, on Friday, 27th November.

“We found ourselves able to broadcast six hours a day and on weekends when COVID-19 hit,” McGuire said in a press statement.

“Whilst gruelling, it has also been a true honour and pleasure for us to be with Melbourne every step of the way and the most important year in our show’s history. Without listeners radio is nothing and we have enjoyed the immediate connection with them day-in-day-out and dominated our key target demos.”

“Those closest to me have always known that I continued with breakfast radio while my boys were at school,” he continued.

“Now my youngest has finished it’s time too for me to finish up a wonderful 11-year run with a 4am alarm.”

While McGuire covered a slew of major sporting events, he also put his foot in it – to put it very lightly – multiple times. Most infamously, he once said Australian of the Year Adam Goodes could be used to promote King Kong, the musical, back in 2013.