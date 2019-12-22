Eddie Murphy Got an Assist From a Few Comedy Legends During His SNL Monologue
Some friends stopped by Eddie Murphy’s monologue. #SNL pic.twitter.com/zUR8nnh3NJ
Eddie Murphy got off to a pretty strong start during his return to Saturday Night Live this week. The 58-year-old hosted the show’s Christmas episode on Dec. 21, and kicked the night off with a funny monologue about what he’s been up to since leaving the show 35 years ago. “This is the last episode of 2019, but if you’re Black, this is the first episode since I left back in 1984,” he started off.
Murphy cracked a few jokes about welcoming his tenth child earlier this year, dropping an all-new project on Netflix in November, and officially wrapping the Coming to America sequel this month. But perhaps the best moment of the six-minute bit was Murphy being joined on stage by Tracy Morgan, Dave Chapelle, and fellow SNL alum, Chris Rock.
Morgan was the first to make his cameo, coming out and joking about literally owing his existence to Murphy (because he was allegedly conceived during one of his comedy tours), before Rock stepped on stage and made a crack about mainly being there because of Lizzo, who was the show’s musical guest for the night. Chapelle was the last to join the group, stepping in to drop a joke about all four of the comedians taking up most of Netflix’s budget with their comedy specials.
Watch the hilarious monologue in its entirety above.