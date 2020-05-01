Eddie Vedder Joins ‘All In Challenge’, Offers Pearl Jam Concert Birthday Package

NewsWritten by Laura English on May 1, 2020

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has joined the All In Challenge, an online fundraiser for COVID-19 Relief. He’s offering up a special Pearl Jam Concert Birthday Package — which includes the chance to join the band on-stage. Fancy.

Nominated by Laura Dern, Vedder shared a video, detailing what the package would include. The package winner and a guest will get to attend a Pearl Jam show of their choosing. Vedder clarifies it doesn’t have to be on the fan’s birthday, but they’ll get to start the day at the band’s soundcheck, will get to watch the setlist get made, and even contribute to it

During the show, the winner will have access to up front seats for the first half of the set, before claiming their side stage position alongside Pearl Jam’s crew.

“And as long as you’re up there with the crew, I figure, heck, maybe you could bring out a guitar for me, we could put you to work a little bit,” says Vedder in the video.

“I mean, I will give you a few hits off my wine — or maybe we’ll just get you your own bottle.”

To polish off the experience, the winner will get taken on-stage with Pearl Jam and have the crowd serenade them with a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’. They’ll also get to take home a signed Telecaster guitar.

If you’re keen to enter, head over to All In Challenge’s official website. The more you donate the more entries you’ll get in the competition.

Along with his video, Eddie Vedder nominated Theo Epstein, Chicago Cubs executive as well as Pete Nelson, a professional treehouse builder.

Watch Vedder’s video detailing the competition and prize below.