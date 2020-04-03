“Edgar Mortiz and wife celebrate 43rd wedding anniversary”

Edgar Mortiz wrote a heartfelt message for his wife Millete Santos on their anniversary.

Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz and his wife Milette Santos celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Friday, March 3.

The actor-director took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message and to greet his wife on their anniversary.

“To my beautiful wife of 43 yrs, it never gets old to say I LOVE YOU! Happy Anniversary darl! Dahil sa quarantine, lalo tayong naging close, nakukuwento ko na tuloy sayo girlfriend ko. Hehe! God bless you always!” Edgar said i on his Instagram post.

Bobot Mortiz and his family

Direk Bobot and Milette got married on April 3, 1977. They have four children named Badjie Mortiz, Frasco Mortiz, Ma. Frances Camille Mortiz and Ma. Carmela Catalin Mortiz.