EdgePoint marks second anniversary with introduction of new 360˚ Sustainable sitesEdgePoint-Logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 November 2022 – EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, is marking its second anniversary with the introduction of its all-new 360˚ Sustainable (360˚ S) sites, which will be a key element in advancing EdgePoint’s overall ESG commitment. The design and construction of each 360˚ S site will further enable the Company and its global strategic partners to achieve their ESG goals.

In the inaugural rollout, the 360˚ S site concept will be applied to 20 new build-to-suit sites scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023 across EdgePoint’s footprint in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. By 2030, EdgePoint is targeting to apply the 360˚ S sites concept to all new build-to-suit sites across its footprint. Meanwhile, contributing towards its Net Zero 2030 ambition, the Company will be defining a roadmap, which will include deploying innovative solutions, green technology and new practices across its footprint to reduce carbon emissions.

“EdgePoint’s ESG policy underlines our focus on being a responsible corporate citizen committed to enhancing sustainability in our business practices, supported by excellence in our governance and operations, and complemented by the application of innovative and advanced technology,” said Suresh Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Infrastructure. “2023 will define our carbon reduction roadmap, which will become a part of our operations DNA moving forward. Beginning with introducing the concept of 360˚ Sustainable sites, our ESG policy will reflect the new practices we will be adopting across all of our footprint.”

Mr. Sidhu added, “As members of the community, it is important to improve current practices if we see a need and are able to make a difference. The 20 new sites will be designed to reflect our efforts towards ensuring the highest sustainability standards and lowest carbon emissions footprint possible. Before each site is built, we will consider key elements including, ensuring all bio-diversity aspects are covered before selecting a location, innovative designs with sustainable or alternative materials, remote monitoring to reduce truck rolls, responsible waste management and using renewable energy solutions to power the sites. While these may seem like common practices, it’s getting them all to work in a holistic fashion that is the key.”

EdgePoint’s ESG policy is centered around four pillars, which serve as the Company’s guide as it seeks to continually improve its business practices:

Environment reflects efforts to innovate and implement better policies, processes and practices that foster environmentally-friendly operations. The pillar focuses on Climate and Emissions whereby EdgePoint is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions through science-based pathways towards Net Zero 2030, building Green Sites with environmentally-friendly designs for structures and energy systems, as well as construction and operations processes. In light of Southeast Asia’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, EdgePoint is building resilience in its assets, networks and operations, aligning with best practices for climate risk management. The Company is also committed to managing waste materials safely and responsibly, with a focus on reducing, reusing or recycling products and materials whenever possible. In addition, EdgePoint is committed to protecting and conserving biodiversity across its footprints.

Operational Compliance is focused on achieving world class standards for health and safety both internally and with partners and vendors. This also includes employee wellbeing and support. In today’s digital world, it also means adhering to cybersecurity standards aligned to accepted international industry practice.

People and Community underlines the role of telecommunications in empowering economic and social growth and reflects EdgePoint’s aim to be a diverse and inclusive company with a firm belief in treating people of all walks of life with equality and respect, in the workplace and the community. EdgePoint places great importance on being a good citizen by upholding national laws and international labour standards in the internal workforce. EdgePoint is also engaging with communities across its footprints supporting natural disaster response and improving the digital divide.

Governance focuses on upholding strong business ethics for both internal and external stakeholders. EdgePoint has already put in place audit and compliance functions, and their efforts here are focussed not just on reviews and process, but also on training and modelling the right behaviours.

