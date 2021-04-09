Edison Investment Research: Doctor Care Anywhere Group (DOC): Initiation – DOC from homeedison-logo.jpg

About Edison

Edison

is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies

to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality

of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and

retail investors – Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the

darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows,

events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years

ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector.

Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt,

Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial

Conduct Authority.

Edison

is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice.

Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

Learn more at

www.edisongroup.com

and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube: www.youtube.com/edisonitv