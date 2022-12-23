Edition Rooftop Bar & Restaurant: 2 Awesome Parties to Ring In The New Year!Editions-Logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 December 2022 – Revellers can rejoice with not one but two extraordinary parties this New Year’s Eve at Edition Rooftop Bar & Restaurant.

Situated on the rooftop level of the newly-minted Citadines Connect City Centre Singapore, the atmospheric Editions Rooftop Bar & Restaurant brings to you two exceptional, fun-filled experiences to revel and ring in 2023 this 31st December 2022!

From 4pm to 10pm, Editions Rooftop Bar & Restaurant presents a ‘rain-or-shine’ pool party dubbed “The Poolside Edition”, featuring hip-hop veteran and champion celebrity deejay DJ Andrew Chow, and the “people’s favourite deejay”, DJ Phaith. Come dressed in your hottest beachwear and groove by the pool with your friends while having a splashing good time!

“The Poolside Edition” pool party cost only S$48 per pax (usual S$68), inclusive of a drink, if you purchase the tickets here.

This is followed by an epic countdown party, dubbed “The Countdown Edition”, from 11pm to 3am, to celebrate the end of 2022 and usher in the start of 2023 with a bang, with DJ Andrew Chow, DJ Phaith and DJ Chris churning out awesome beats throughout the night! “The Countdown Edition” promises to be a stupendous party filled with lots of merrymaking and booze! Come decked in your best and most fashionable garbs and party the night away with your friends!

Grab your admission tickets at S$68 per pax (usual S$88) or purchase extraordinary alcohol deals for table reservations here today!

Spaces are limited so don’t miss the opportunity to two extraordinary parties this New Year’s Eve! Rally your friends and head down to Edition Rooftop Bar & Restaurant on the 31st of December 2022 and have a ball of your time!

Edition Rooftop Bar & Restaurant is located at



182 Clemenceau Avenue,



Citadines Connect City Centre, Rooftop Level,



Singapore 239923.

Hashtag: #EditionRooftopBar&Restaurant #PoolsideParty #CountdownParty #DJs #SundownCountdown #PartyTime

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.