Edsa traffic ‘normal’ with some ‘build up’ during People Power commemoration

MANILA, Philippines — Traffic flow is expected to remain normal on Tuesday, Feb. 25, but motorists and commuters can expect a slight buildup on Edsa during the 34th anniversary commemoration of the People Power Revolution on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Bong Nebrija, traffic czar of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), said Monday that the traffic buildup could be expected during the program for the anniversary, which runs from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Edsa People Power Monument at the corner of Edsa and White Plains Avenue.

“We won’t have any road closures as we don’t want to disrupt the regular routine of our fellow Filipinos on that holiday. Maybe just expect a buildup when the program starts,” he said, talking partly in Filipino, in a press conference in Camp Karingal in Quezon City.

“Tomorrow, we will perceive it as a normal traffic flow in Edsa,” he added.

The MMDA will deploy 648 of its personnel to assist motorists, along with ambulances and tow trucks to respond to vehicular accidents.

Filipinos are expected to gather at the Edsa People Power Monument on Tuesday as the nation commemorates the peaceful revolution that toppled the 20-year Marcos dictatorship and restored the nation’s democracy.

