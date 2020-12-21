Edtech pioneer Janison chosen to deliver high-stakes online exams for Chartered Accountants

SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Janison’s online assessment technology has been selected by Chartered Accountants to deliver high-stakes examinations online for all five core modules of its Chartered Accountants Program.

The Program is the primary pathway for membership of Chartered Accountants, which operates as a higher education provider, professional membership body and regulator of accountants in Australia and New Zealand and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. It has more than 128,000 professional members.

The $5 million partnership will leverage key features of the Janison Insights online assessment platform and Janison Remote proctoring technology. The features within these solutions will underpin Chartered Accountants’ strong industry reputation for the quality of its educational services and the professional standing of its members – a critical asset for the organisation.

Janison will deliver approximately 25,000 high-stakes examinations digitally in 100+ countries annually from early 2021, directly to the candidates, with the support of remote invigilation.

Approximately 20% of all question responses will be double-marked for audit purposes, and Janison Insights marking features will offer additional powerful real-time quality controls such as blind quality monitoring and standardisation.

Chartered Accountants is a registered higher education provider and professional membership body for the chartered accounting profession. Its Graduate Diploma of Chartered Accounting course is accredited by the Australian Government’s Tertiary Education Quality Standards Agency (TEQSA).

Janison’s technology will enable Chartered Accountants to:

Mitigate operational risk – such as that seen during COVID-19 – by enabling remote marking and through digitisation of the end-to-end assessment process.

Improve its operational efficiency and enable greater flexibility in delivery of its education programs by providing faster processing of examination results.

Improve the candidate experience by offering more authentic assessment.

Provide a scalable examination and assessment solution to accommodate and future-proof its growth.

Improve overall assessment quality by capturing performance-based data for inclusion in continuous improvement initiatives.

Extend the flexibility of its education offering across its membership globally.

David Caspari, Janison Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’re delighted about being selected to work with such a respected an organisation as Chartered Accountants. This partnership is an endorsement of our technology’s ability to deliver reliable, quality-assured online testing and marking in a stringent high-stakes testing environment. We look forward to assisting Chartered Accountants to assure its business continuity well into the future and furthering its reach globally.”

For more information: janison.com.