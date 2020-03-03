“Edu Manzano calls out ex-politicians who insist on keeping their titles”

Edu Manzano took to social media to call out former politicians who insist on being called by a title despite no longer being elected officials.

Edu Manzano took to social media to call out former politicians who insist on being called by a title despite no longer being elected officials.

On Twitter, the “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” actor recalled his experience at a dinner where he was expected to address guests by their titles when they were still in public office.

“Just came from a dinner… Why should I call an ex-Mayor… Mayor? Why should I call an ex-Cong… Congressman? What is wrong with people calling each other by their first names? Then you find out out they were hurt!” he said.

“Have you forgotten I pay taxes and your salaries?” he added.

Responding to a netizen, Edu later clarified that “no one compelled” him to use former titles, but “was told by the host after [he] left that they felt slighted.”

No one compelled me but I was told by the host after I left that they felt slighted. — Edu Manzano (@realedumanzano) March 1, 2020

Jim Paredes of the legendary group APO Hiking Society was one of those who gave their two cents on the controversial topic.

“Here in PH, once a politician, retired or not, they still insist on using the title. I was quite surprised aussies calling the Prime Minister in public by their first name. Calling a politician by his name is not disrespectful considering many of them have soiled the title,” he said.

“It took me a long time to get used to the Sir thing. I don’t question it anymore ‘cuz it makes people more comfortable saying that. In showbiz this whole sir/tito/kuya thing from younger artists used to bother me kinda ‘cuz I saw [people] I worked with as co-equals kasi. No ranking,” he added.

To which, Edu agreed and said: “There were times I would find myself calling some peeps kuya/ate then realizing I was 10/15 years older than they were.”

“I’m just out to make people realize they are as good as the next person. Titles don’t determine the person you are!” he added.

Edu, 64, himself was once a politician. He previously served as vice mayor of Makati, from 1998 to 2001.