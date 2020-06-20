“Edu Manzano’s son Enzo holds solo protest against PH government in New York”

Edu Manzano’s younger son Enzo holds solo protests in front of the Consulate General of the Philippines and the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Enzo Manzano, Edu Manzano’s son with former model Rissa Samson, staged two solo protests in New York to help bring awareness to the government’s stance regarding the right to protest.

After his first protest in front of the United Nations headquarters in June 18, the 6’1 De La Salle University graduate also held another protest the following day in fron tof the Consulate General of the Philippines in New York where he is based along with his mom and sister Addie.

Enzo posted on his Facebook page last June 18, “Today, I chose to stand outside the United Nations HQ for 3 hours (I have a recorded live video, on my timeline, showing the second half). It took me three days to decide I was actually going to do this. How did I arrive at this decision?

“I realized lengthy Facebook posts don’t do the trick… ALSO it only makes me more angry whenever news of our government comes out in the Philippines. The feeling of being useless doesn’t help either – whether it’s because I’m in New York or the government keeps coming up with ways to silence us back home.

“I was never the type to protest but at this point with all that the Philippine government is doing, it’s either you’re fighting to keep your country alive or not.

“Sucks to hear that my fellow Filipinos can’t protest back home.. I hope my lone protest can make up for that. At least a little bit!”

In another post, he thanked all those who supported him in his endeavor. Enzo also said he hopes what he is doing can inspire others to speak out.

“Second day of protesting. This time, it was in front of the Consulate General of the Philippines.

“Thank you for all the kind words! I’ve already mentioned this before and I am grateful for all the support too, but this isn’t just for me. I am doing this for each and every one of you. It hurts to be away from our country and to see this happen. Things have dramatically changed since I’ve left and it’s only been 2 1/2 years so far.

“I can’t stand the thought of what our home is turning into.

“There are multiple efforts to silence and scare you, but I hope we can make my protests loud enough for the world to see and hear!”