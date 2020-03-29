Educo donates 6,500 face masks to DoH

Legazpi City, Philippines: Educo Philippines has delivered 6,500 N95 face masks to the Department of Health (DoH) Region V with the aim to help frontline health workers combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The organization responded to the call for donations from local hospitals requesting for face masks, protective suits, alcohol and other basic protective equipment amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Educo is donating 6,500 face masks to the Department of Health after we received appeals on social media for donations of face masks and other personal protective equipment. The face masks will then be distributed to hospitals across the region to help protect our dedicated health workers who are doing everything they can to treat and care for those affected by Covid-19. It is critical that our frontliners get all the support they need at this point. We also know that if this situation continues, the poorest and the most vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and children, will be most affected by this health crisis,” Educo Philippines Country Director Olga Rodriguez said.

“We urge everyone to follow the safety precautions from the health authorities, such as practicing proper handwashing, cough etiquette, social distancing, staying indoors as directed by the enhanced community quarantine implemented in their communities,” she added.