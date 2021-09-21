EEI Energy bags 2 contracts

EEI Energy Solutions Corp. on Tuesday said it signed retail electricity supply deals with Centro Mall and Limcoma Corp.

The power arm of listed EEI Corp. acquired its retail electricity supply (RES) license from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) last February.

In a disclosure, EEI Energy said Centro Mall and Limcoma are among the first accounts closed by the firm within just six months into its operation.

This follows the account with the local counterpart of a Southeast Asian aquaculture manufacturer last May.

The firm said each facility requires over 500 kilowatts of electricity supply.

EEI Energy’s total contracted capacity is approximately 3.5 megawatts at present.

“These accounts will definitely be the first of many customers we will serve with our unique offerings. While we look forward to a lasting and sustainable business relationship with our customers, we are aggressively working on providing the same, if not more, level of service to other contestable customers across the Luzon and Visayas market,” EEI Energy Operations Manager Valia Quinajon said in the disclosure.



EEI Energy noted that it is expanding its presence in untapped market segments including areas in the Visayas region and Northern and Southern Luzon.

“We are ramping up efforts to further penetrate the retail market and with the synergistic efforts within the EEI Group and the entire YGC (Yuchengco Group of Companies). It will just be a matter of time for EEI Energy to carve its place in the retail energy space as one of the most innovative retail electricity suppliers in the country and be able to deliver quality service to our customers,” EEI Energy General Manager Salvador Salire Jr. said.

Centro Mall is one of the prominent shopping malls in Laguna, while Limcoma is the first ISO 9001:2001 certified feed mill cooperative in the country.

Shares of EEI Corp. dropped by 45 centavos or 6 percent to close at P7.05 each on Tuesday